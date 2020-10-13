Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 625 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 530.0% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 169.5% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 159 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $277.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.15.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $274.60 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $172.32 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $267.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total transaction of $2,805,563.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,424 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total value of $540,141.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

