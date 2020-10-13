Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in VF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in VF by 84.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of VF by 298.4% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VF in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in VF by 213.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VF stock opened at $77.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.65. VF Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.20.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.11. VF had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. VF’s quarterly revenue was down 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on VF from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of VF from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet raised shares of VF from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of VF from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on VF from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. VF presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In related news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $637,327.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,405.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

