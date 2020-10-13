Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Invests $137,000 in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MeiraGTx by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the second quarter valued at $251,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 3.7% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,713,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,497,000 after buying an additional 131,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in MeiraGTx by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 668,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 322,248 shares during the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGTX shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Bank of America started coverage on MeiraGTx in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities initiated coverage on MeiraGTx in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MeiraGTx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 15,459 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $216,580.59. Also, insider Stuart Naylor sold 2,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $35,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 471,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,074,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,783 shares of company stock worth $356,441 in the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MGTX opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $22.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.50.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 331.44% and a negative return on equity of 30.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

