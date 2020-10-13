Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 20,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,324,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,394,000 after purchasing an additional 336,403 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 9,098 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $61.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.81. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.85.

