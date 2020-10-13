Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for American Well (AMWL)

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

American Well (NASDAQ: AMWL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

  • 10/12/2020 – American Well is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.
  • 10/12/2020 – American Well is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.
  • 10/12/2020 – American Well is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.
  • 10/12/2020 – American Well is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.
  • 10/12/2020 – American Well is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.
  • 10/12/2020 – American Well is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.
  • 10/12/2020 – American Well is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

AMWL stock opened at $34.71 on Tuesday. American Well Corp has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $41.80.

There is no company description available for American Well Corp.

