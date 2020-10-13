Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 7,395 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,395 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,372,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in J M Smucker during the first quarter worth $5,156,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 398,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,193,000 after buying an additional 243,478 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,371,000 after purchasing an additional 40,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in J M Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on SJM shares. Guggenheim upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. J M Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.73.

Shares of SJM opened at $119.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.96. J M Smucker Co has a 52 week low of $91.88 and a 52 week high of $125.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.21 and a 200-day moving average of $111.90.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.70. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $359,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,859,963.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,790 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.