Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $450,000 Position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in ABIOMED by 287.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ABIOMED by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 188,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,294,000 after buying an additional 28,572 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 288,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,846,000 after acquiring an additional 16,392 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. OTR Global raised ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on ABIOMED from $335.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.40.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.99, for a total value of $233,992.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,579,242.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.12, for a total value of $30,912,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 110,250 shares of company stock valued at $33,815,313 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABIOMED stock opened at $277.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.03. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $319.19.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38. ABIOMED had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

