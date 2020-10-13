Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 1,509 Shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Crispr Therapeutics were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 13.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 81.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 60,000 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $5,550,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 22,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $1,950,049.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,895.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,000 shares of company stock worth $12,064,743. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $99.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.64. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $105.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 216.09 and a beta of 2.31.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.35). Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CRSP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BofA Securities began coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Crispr Therapeutics from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $72.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crispr Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

