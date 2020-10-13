Analysts Expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is $0.46. Murphy Oil reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 130.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $211.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 71.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MUR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Murphy Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

NYSE MUR opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $28.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average of $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 3.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.47%.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,600 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $25,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,190 shares in the company, valued at $429,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 279.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 314,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 231,554 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 23,940 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 910,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 36,370 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 38,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 293,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

