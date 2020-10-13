Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 34,161 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,161 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $29,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,922,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,026,000 after purchasing an additional 96,112 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 705.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,673,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $701,136,000 after buying an additional 3,217,743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,487,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $230,542,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 510.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,403,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $217,610,000 after buying an additional 1,173,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,038,574 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $160,989,000 after buying an additional 107,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total value of $6,667,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,978,119.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.10, for a total transaction of $556,617.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,975.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,542 shares of company stock worth $20,007,872. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $218.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.31 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.23 and a twelve month high of $253.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $241.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.07.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

