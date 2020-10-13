Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Makes New $47,000 Investment in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,250,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 23,188 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $423,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 82,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,313,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 14,908 shares in the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRO opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 3.25.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.54 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 16.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

MRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.40 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.15.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

