Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Shares Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Forward Pharma A/S were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 11,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

FWP stock opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. Forward Pharma A/S has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $12.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.31.

Forward Pharma A/S operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing FP187, a proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate used for the treatment of various inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

