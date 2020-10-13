Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in STORE Capital by 2.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 105,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,235,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,239,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $821,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in STORE Capital by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 49,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 143.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 31,408 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

In other news, CFO Catherine F. Long bought 3,960 shares of STORE Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,910.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 266,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,728,058.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Truist upped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on STORE Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded STORE Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. STORE Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.18.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $28.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average of $22.90. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $40.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.81 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 39.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.36%.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.