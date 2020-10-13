Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Lowers Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.6% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.16.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $217,176.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,061,056.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,334 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $217,412.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,083,964.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,138 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,350 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:YUM opened at $95.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.12. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $114.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

