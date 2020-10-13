SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Stock Position Decreased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRE. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 11,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 23.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at $875,000.

KRE stock opened at $40.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.04. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

