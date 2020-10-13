Brokerages Set Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Target Price at $87.24

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.24.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Argus started coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

MRNA stock opened at $75.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 17.30 and a quick ratio of 17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.79 and a beta of 0.45. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $95.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.90 and a 200-day moving average of $61.29.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 461.42%. The company’s revenue was up 407.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Moderna will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,704,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,671,683.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $628,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,956,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,046,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 722,173 shares of company stock worth $51,630,083 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,938,000 after acquiring an additional 12,772,752 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 24.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,625,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045,279 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $68,886,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter worth about $66,194,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 43.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,491,000 after buying an additional 438,140 shares in the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

