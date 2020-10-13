Analysts Set National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) PT at $40.17

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NATI shares. 140166 restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on National Instruments in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $37.12 on Friday. National Instruments has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $47.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average of $36.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.97.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $301.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.51 million. Equities research analysts expect that National Instruments will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Instruments news, CMO Carla Pineyro Sublett sold 5,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $199,600.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,946.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 0.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,682,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,545,000 after acquiring an additional 34,394 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in National Instruments by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,086,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,496,000 after purchasing an additional 675,454 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in National Instruments by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,065,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,417,000 after purchasing an additional 76,224 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in National Instruments by 2.3% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,703,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,515,000 after buying an additional 59,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,153,000 after buying an additional 183,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

