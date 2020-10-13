IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of IPSEN S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IPSEN S A/S in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of IPSEN S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPSEN S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded IPSEN S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

Get IPSEN S A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPSEY opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.39. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.25. IPSEN S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62.

Ipsen SA operates as a pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rheumatology areas. Its products include Somatuline, which is an injectable treatment for acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, a tablet formulation of cabozantinib for renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, and female sterility; and Dysport for motor disorders and muscular spasticity.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for IPSEN S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPSEN S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.