Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) Receives $19.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.13.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Actuant in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th.

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. Actuant has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.40.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05).

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 0.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Actuant by 12.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Actuant by 341.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 102,452 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Actuant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Actuant by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Actuant by 20.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

