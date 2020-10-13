Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Stock Holdings Reduced by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,733 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 1.5% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $588,009,000 after purchasing an additional 97,364 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,403,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $221,208,000 after purchasing an additional 58,108 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $142,855,000 after purchasing an additional 64,389 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Allegion by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,266,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $127,094,000 after purchasing an additional 889,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Allegion by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 926,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $94,701,000 after purchasing an additional 166,115 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.44.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $107.76 on Tuesday. Allegion PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.73.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Allegion had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 64.29%. The company had revenue of $589.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

