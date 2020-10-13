Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.09% of Hub Group worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. AJO LP bought a new position in Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $54.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.94 and its 200 day moving average is $48.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Hub Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $60.42.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $779.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.00 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 8.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “inline” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hub Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Hub Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $317,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,466.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

