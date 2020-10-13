$0.23 EPS Expected for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Brookline Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $70.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.84 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRKL. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Brookline Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 73.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 62,666 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 13,819 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 411,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 106,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 503,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after buying an additional 24,055 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $745.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.73. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $16.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

