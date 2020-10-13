State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 312.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 715.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Shares of HP opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.14. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $47.33.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.31. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $317.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

HP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $19.30 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.56.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.