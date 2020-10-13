Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) to announce $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Saul Centers reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Saul Centers.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BFS. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saul Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Saul Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Shares of Saul Centers stock opened at $28.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.36. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $57.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company has a market cap of $659.34 million, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

In related news, CEO B Francis Saul II purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $249,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,670.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFS. State Street Corp increased its stake in Saul Centers by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 556,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,223,000 after purchasing an additional 50,358 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Saul Centers by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 10,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and six mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

