Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) to announce $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Saul Centers reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Saul Centers.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BFS. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saul Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Saul Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Shares of Saul Centers stock opened at $28.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.36. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $57.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company has a market cap of $659.34 million, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

In related news, CEO B Francis Saul II purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $249,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,670.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFS. State Street Corp increased its stake in Saul Centers by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 556,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,223,000 after purchasing an additional 50,358 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Saul Centers by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 10,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and six mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saul Centers (BFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS)

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

IPSEN S A/S Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
IPSEN S A/S Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
Amalgamated Bank Receives $17.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages
Amalgamated Bank Receives $17.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages
Actuant Corporation Receives $19.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts
Actuant Corporation Receives $19.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts
Allegion PLC Stock Holdings Reduced by State of Alaska Department of Revenue
Allegion PLC Stock Holdings Reduced by State of Alaska Department of Revenue
Hub Group, Inc. Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue
Hub Group, Inc. Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue
$0.23 EPS Expected for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. This Quarter
$0.23 EPS Expected for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. This Quarter


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report