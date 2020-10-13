Analysts Expect Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) will post $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.21. Boot Barn posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BOOT shares. Piper Sandler cut Boot Barn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. 140166 upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 123.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 5,262.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 1,996.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Boot Barn by 46.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter.

BOOT stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.78 million, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.89.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

