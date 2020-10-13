State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 11,305 Shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,305 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Eaton Vance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Eaton Vance in the second quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

EV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Shares of Eaton Vance stock opened at $61.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.61. Eaton Vance Corp has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $61.55.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $420.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

