Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an underperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.70.

Shares of MC stock opened at $38.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.40. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $41.27.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 52.04%.

In other Moelis & Company news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,463,674.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,589,050 in the last 90 days. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 261.6% in the second quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,590,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,560,000 after buying an additional 1,150,615 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth about $39,311,000. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,309,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,987,000 after acquiring an additional 961,128 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,232,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $163,041,000 after buying an additional 400,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,065,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,185,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

