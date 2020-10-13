Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 152.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 207.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,076 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $123,115.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,813.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,870 shares of company stock worth $24,208,483 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.23.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $127.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.16. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $60.06 and a twelve month high of $183.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -84.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($5.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.13 million. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post -10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

