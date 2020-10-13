Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.09% of Columbia Banking System worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COLB. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 12.0% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Columbia Banking System news, EVP Andy Mcdonald sold 3,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $94,955.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,221.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Columbia Banking System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine lowered Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.01. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $159.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

