Analysts Anticipate Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.34. Steven Madden reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. Steven Madden had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s revenue was down 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHOO. 140166 upgraded Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $21.21 on Friday. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $44.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average of $22.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 88.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 17.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

