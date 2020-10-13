Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Price Target Cut to $0.50 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) had its price objective lowered by Roth Capital from $0.60 to $0.50 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:INUV opened at $0.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.34. Inuvo has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 million. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.34%. On average, analysts predict that Inuvo will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences across devices, channels and formats, video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

