American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Get American Well alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMWL opened at $34.71 on Monday. American Well has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $41.80.

There is no company description available for American Well Corp.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.