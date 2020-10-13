Novartis (VTX:NOVN) Given a CHF 109 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) has been assigned a CHF 109 price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

NOVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 97 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. HSBC set a CHF 86 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a CHF 98 target price on Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 96 price target on Novartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 86 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 94.79.

Novartis has a twelve month low of CHF 72.45 and a twelve month high of CHF 88.30.

