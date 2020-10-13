American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of American Well stock opened at $34.71 on Monday. American Well has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $41.80.

