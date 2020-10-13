Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Stake in Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.05% of Organogenesis worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Organogenesis during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Organogenesis by 23.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 41.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.45.

Organogenesis stock opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77. Organogenesis Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.99 million, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 101.41%. The company had revenue of $68.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Organogenesis Holdings Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

