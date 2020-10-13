123,170 Shares in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 123,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.05% of MannKind as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNKD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 545,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 26,476 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of MannKind by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 11,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in MannKind by 183.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 41,316 shares during the period. 30.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNKD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.80.

Shares of MNKD opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $444.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56. MannKind Co. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.48.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 million. Research analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Stake in Organogenesis Holdings Inc
Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Stake in Organogenesis Holdings Inc
123,170 Shares in MannKind Co. Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP
123,170 Shares in MannKind Co. Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP
12,200 Shares in Meta Financial Group Inc. Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP
12,200 Shares in Meta Financial Group Inc. Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP
Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Holdings in TherapeuticsMD Inc
Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Holdings in TherapeuticsMD Inc
Fady Khallouf Buys 100,000 Shares of Cadogan Petroleum Plc Stock
Fady Khallouf Buys 100,000 Shares of Cadogan Petroleum Plc Stock
Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes Position in Quotient Technology Inc.
Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes Position in Quotient Technology Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report