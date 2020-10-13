123,170 Shares in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 123,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.05% of MannKind as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNKD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 545,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 26,476 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of MannKind by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 11,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in MannKind by 183.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 41,316 shares during the period. 30.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNKD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.80.

Shares of MNKD opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $444.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56. MannKind Co. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.48.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 million. Research analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

