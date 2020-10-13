12,200 Shares in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,047,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,794,000 after acquiring an additional 50,467 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,633 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after acquiring an additional 24,365 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 426,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 16,185 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 338,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after buying an additional 12,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,818,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $62,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,214,121.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 8,854 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $175,132.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,610.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,967 over the last quarter. 4.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $768.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.52. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $103.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.37 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 20.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.52%.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

