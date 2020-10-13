Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Holdings in TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,101 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.06% of TherapeuticsMD worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 61.5% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 24.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 52,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 10.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 144,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 13,377 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter valued at $28,000. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXMD opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38. The stock has a market cap of $452.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.10. TherapeuticsMD Inc has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 304.01% and a negative return on equity of 1,170.63%. The business had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TXMD shares. BidaskClub upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $1.20 in a report on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.24.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

