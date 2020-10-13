Fady Khallouf Buys 100,000 Shares of Cadogan Petroleum Plc (LON:CAD) Stock

Cadogan Petroleum Plc (LON:CAD) insider Fady Khallouf purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £3,000 ($3,919.52).

LON:CAD opened at GBX 2.75 ($0.04) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 million and a P/E ratio of -1.11. Cadogan Petroleum Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 6.50 ($0.08).

About Cadogan Petroleum

Cadogan Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and production of onshore gas, condensate, and oil assets in Ukraine. It operates through Exploration and Production, Service, and Trading segments. As of December 31, 2017, the company held working interests in four license areas, such as Bitlyanska, Debeslavetska, Cheremkhivska, and Monastyretska that are located in the Carpathian basin.

