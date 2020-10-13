Fady Khallouf Buys 100,000 Shares of Cadogan Petroleum Plc (LON:CAD) Stock

Cadogan Petroleum Plc (LON:CAD) insider Fady Khallouf purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £3,000 ($3,919.52).
LON:CAD opened at GBX 2.75 ($0.04) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 million and a P/E ratio of -1.11. Cadogan Petroleum Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 6.50 ($0.08).
