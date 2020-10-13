Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes Position in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 28,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Quotient Technology during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Quotient Technology by 36.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 947,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 253,655 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quotient Technology by 16.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 95,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 3,171,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,214,000 after purchasing an additional 343,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

QUOT opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average is $7.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $767.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 0.74. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $11.42.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $83.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.99 million. As a group, analysts predict that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QUOT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Quotient Technology from $5.20 to $7.60 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.98.

In other news, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 8,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $80,987.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,253.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Connie L. Chen sold 10,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $87,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 291,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,142.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,355 shares of company stock worth $180,054. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quotient Technology Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers power integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.