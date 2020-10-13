Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,539 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,774,000 after buying an additional 9,121 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $888,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares stock opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $37.89. The firm has a market cap of $877.69 million, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.66.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.28. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $62.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.35 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tony K. Morgan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.20 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Southside Bancshares from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Southside Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

