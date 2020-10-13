Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys New Shares in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AXA boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 141,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 9,233.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Deluxe by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 101,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Deluxe by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 36,534 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Deluxe by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 39,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLX opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.43. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.50. Deluxe Co. has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $54.15.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter. Deluxe had a positive return on equity of 45.62% and a negative net margin of 16.67%.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

