Quixant PLC (LON:QXT) Insider Jon Jayal Acquires 4,156 Shares

Quixant PLC (LON:QXT) insider Jon Jayal acquired 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £4,987.20 ($6,515.81).

QXT opened at GBX 115 ($1.50) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 119.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 103.72. Quixant PLC has a one year low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a one year high of GBX 234 ($3.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.75.

QXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated an “under review” rating and issued a GBX 113 ($1.48) price target on shares of Quixant in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Quixant in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of PC based gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry worldwide. The company also designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming monitors, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

