Insider Buying: Majestic Wine PLC (LON:WINE) Insider Acquires 2,030 Shares of Stock

Majestic Wine PLC (LON:WINE) insider Nicholas Devlin acquired 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 439 ($5.74) per share, with a total value of £8,911.70 ($11,643.19).

Nicholas Devlin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Majestic Wine alerts:

On Friday, October 9th, Nicholas Devlin bought 8,250 shares of Majestic Wine stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.49) per share, for a total transaction of £34,650 ($45,270.45).

On Friday, August 28th, Nicholas Devlin purchased 4,651 shares of Majestic Wine stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 457 ($5.97) per share, for a total transaction of £21,255.07 ($27,769.89).

On Wednesday, August 12th, Nicholas Devlin acquired 4,342 shares of Majestic Wine stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 456 ($5.96) per share, with a total value of £19,799.52 ($25,868.20).

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Nicholas Devlin sold 2,031 shares of Majestic Wine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 401 ($5.24), for a total value of £8,144.31 ($10,640.59).

LON:WINE opened at GBX 437 ($5.71) on Tuesday. Majestic Wine PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 193.80 ($2.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 488.90 ($6.39). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 441.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 393.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.35 million and a PE ratio of 38.67.

WINE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Majestic Wine in a report on Friday, July 24th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Majestic Wine in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Majestic Wine Company Profile

Majestic Wine plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and France. It operates through four segments: Retail, Commercial, Lay & Wheeler, and Naked Wines. The company also provides cellarage services; and business to business wine retailing to pubs, restaurants, and events.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Majestic Wine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Majestic Wine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.