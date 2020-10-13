Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 118,300 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 118,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNP. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 90.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 15,707 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 163.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 62,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 38,985 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 10.7% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 52,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 13,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $21.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of -13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.96. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $30.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

