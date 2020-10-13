Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 48,000 Shares of Exicure Inc (OTCMKTS:XCUR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Exicure Inc (OTCMKTS:XCUR) by 102.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.11% of Exicure worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exicure during the first quarter worth $31,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Exicure during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exicure in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Exicure by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Exicure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS XCUR opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. Exicure Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23.

Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XCUR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Exicure in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exicure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Exicure from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

