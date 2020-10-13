Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Red Lion Hotels were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLH. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Red Lion Hotels by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 40.5% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 39,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 11,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Red Lion Hotels by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,751,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 76.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 19,936 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 40.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 22,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

RLH opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. Red Lion Hotels Co. has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.23 million for the quarter. Red Lion Hotels had a negative net margin of 27.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.57%.

Red Lion Hotels Profile

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands.

