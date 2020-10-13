CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,524 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 132.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 103,273 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 682.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 675,168 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2,964.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 106,817 shares in the last quarter.

CFB opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.26. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

CFB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CrossFirst Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

