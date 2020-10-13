Nicholas Devlin Buys 8,250 Shares of Majestic Wine PLC (LON:WINE) Stock

Majestic Wine PLC (LON:WINE) insider Nicholas Devlin purchased 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.49) per share, for a total transaction of £34,650 ($45,270.45).

Nicholas Devlin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 12th, Nicholas Devlin acquired 2,030 shares of Majestic Wine stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 439 ($5.74) per share, with a total value of £8,911.70 ($11,643.19).

On Friday, August 28th, Nicholas Devlin bought 4,651 shares of Majestic Wine stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.97) per share, for a total transaction of £21,255.07 ($27,769.89).

On Wednesday, August 12th, Nicholas Devlin purchased 4,342 shares of Majestic Wine stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 456 ($5.96) per share, with a total value of £19,799.52 ($25,868.20).

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Nicholas Devlin sold 2,031 shares of Majestic Wine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 401 ($5.24), for a total transaction of £8,144.31 ($10,640.59).

Shares of LON WINE opened at GBX 437 ($5.71) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 441.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 393.21. The company has a market capitalization of $305.35 million and a PE ratio of 38.05. Majestic Wine PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 193.80 ($2.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 488.90 ($6.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

WINE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Majestic Wine in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Majestic Wine in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

About Majestic Wine

Majestic Wine plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and France. It operates through four segments: Retail, Commercial, Lay & Wheeler, and Naked Wines. The company also provides cellarage services; and business to business wine retailing to pubs, restaurants, and events.

