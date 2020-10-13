Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 72,682 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 798,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,682 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $36,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,878,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,965 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 72.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,627,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,738,000 after buying an additional 684,114 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth approximately $19,844,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,270,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,652,000 after acquiring an additional 621,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,737,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,395,000 after acquiring an additional 620,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $61,912.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rita J. Heise sold 4,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $192,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,434 shares of company stock worth $4,682,700. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $49.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.90.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

A number of research firms have commented on FAST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

